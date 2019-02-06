HousingWire’s Mortgage Services Guide is a one-stop shop for finding the service provider your business is looking for. This monthly blog will highlight different services, service providers and insights your business needs to stay compliant and efficient. Visit HW’s Mortgage Services Guide to start your search.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of valuation services. Estimating the value of real estate effects all parties involved — lenders, investors, insurance, the buyer and seller of the property. Picking a valuation method is a matter of the utmost importance for every mortgage professional.

However, technology has changed the way we do absolutely everything, including valuations. Kevin Wall explains his thoughts on the roll of technology, data and analytics in the valuation space in this blog post published back in May. He explains the overall benefits technology has on valuations and the impact on everyone involved. Appraisers are still accomplishing the same job, just more efficiently, increasing turn times and therefore accomplishing more in less time, creating a happier borrower.

But with so many flavors to choose from, how do you know which technology best suits your business? HousingWire’s Mortgage Services Guide was created to meet that need, helping mortgage professionals locate the right services, vendors and technology from a trusted source.

If your business is looking for a valuation partner or technology take a look at HW’s guide for a complete list of companies leading the industry.

Featured companies include:

Altisource — Altisource provides services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. With innovation as a guiding principle and a focus on compliance and customer service, the company provides end-to-end solutions in origination and servicing and offer online real estate platforms for consumers and investors.

Clear Capital — Clear Capital, headquartered in Reno, Nevada, provides real estate valuation, analytics and technology solutions to the mortgage industry.

USRES — Founded in 1992, USRES is a leading provider of REO Disposition services and valuation products including origination and default appraisers, broker price opinions and rental surveys.

