Job hunting can be frustrating. At HousingWire, we want to make the process easier for job seekers in the industry. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros. Check out this blog for the latest job postings along with advice from employers, industry tips and more!

Unfortunately, the challenges of rising interest rates and the tight housing supply are spilling over into 2019, resulting in a surge of layoffs from multiple mortgage lenders in the latter half of 2018 and into the new year (see here, here, here and here).

Under these circumstances, it can be an intimidating market for both job seekers and employers in the mortgage industry. So how do you reassure potential LOs when recruiting? Many professionals in the industry believe the key for recruiting loan officers is investing in technology that streamlines work to increase both efficiency and LO retention.

Lenders are expected to be available around the clock in order to move quickly on a loan. If your mortgage business is investing in the right technology — speeding up back-end processes and efficiencies — make that clear when posting the position.

For experienced LOs looking for current open positions, HousingJobs lists the latest openings in the industry. Take a look at our most recent open LO positions:

For more job openings, or employers looking to post current job listings, visit HousingJobs.com and click ‘Register’ in the top right-hand corner.