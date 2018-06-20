Two years ago, HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry, seeking out those who are the “go-to” team members and those get the task done, willingly and no matter the size of the challenge.

HousingWire’s 2017 class of Insiders award winners is just as impactful, if not more so, than our first. These honorees celebrate those in the mortgage finance and housing industry not usually seen. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies.

Read about those winners, here. Enter yourself, here.



The job titles of the Insider nominees were considerably less important to our editorial selection committee than their job performance. These professionals are the under-recognized cornerstones with these companies, whether in lending, investing, servicing or real estate. Companies assign these Insiders with some of their most important and challenging projects, knowing they will deliver a superior outcome.

Who are some past Insiders?

Professionals such as Lara Rausch, vice president of products and training, with Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, who spends 18 hours a day responding to guideline questions from originators.

Or Qualia’s Anatoliy Pavlishin. In addition to his role as head of title and escrow, he hosts “Qualia University”, a monthly lunch-and-learn session to share what his team learned with the company.

The deadline to enter is June 29! Hurry and nominate someone today!