Lots of things have been moving and shaking here at HousingWire and we have another new announcement:



HousingWire has been named the exclusive media partner for mortgage lending association The Mortgage Collaborative.



“HousingWire is thrilled The Mortgage Collaborative looked to us to be their partner in providing media and marketing expertise and opportunities to their members,” said Jennifer Watson Laws, HousingWire’s national sales director. “TMC brings together a powerful group of industry leading companies to have thoughtful and meaningful conversations about how they both can move the industry forward. HousingWire's mission is to Move Markets Forward and we look forward to working with TMC Member Companies to help them do just that.”



Founded in 2013, The Mortgage Collaborative is an industry association that empowers mortgage lenders with better financial execution, reduced costs, enhanced expertise, improved compliance, and to help its members access the dynamic and changing American consumer base.

“The Mortgage Collaborative is thrilled to be partnering with HousingWire! It’s no secret, HousingWire has been consistently growing versus their competition in the mortgage media marketplace,” said Rich Swerbinsky, The Mortgage Collaborative’s chief operating officer. “HousingWire’s ability to accurately and insightfully peg the pulse of the mortgage industry through their content produced by fantastic reporters and editors is bar none. We hope to partner with HousingWire for a long time to come, as they only continue to innovate mortgage industry media.”