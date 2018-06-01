Job hunting can be frustrating. At HousingWire, we want to make the process easier for job seekers in the industry. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros. Check out this weekly blog for the latest job postings along with some advice from employers, industry tips and more!

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran with 20+ years of experience as a loan officer or a recent college graduate striving to get your foot in the door, hiring managers, on average, spend only six seconds reading a resume, according to Glassdoor. Gone are the days where employers put a face and a handshake to a resume when you hand in a paper copy. Today, hiring managers are weeding out prospects quickly from the very beginning, starting with the resume. So, how can loan officers catch the attention of a future employer in six seconds?

There’s always a way to improve a resume. The easiest way to catch a hiring manager's eye is to research your desired company’s values and goals. Change your career objective to mirror the position and company you’re applying for. This shows employers you’re a well-prepared candidate who isn’t just copying and pasting a resume to every online application.

Another important way to improve a loan officer resume is by being short and concise when listing out previous job experience, but still including key words so that the resume shows up on a search or is being filtered for the employer. Christina DellaCamera, vice president of business development at iServe Residential Lending, said jobseekers should avoid excessive length in a resume.

“We like to see it short with relevant, factual and to the point information,” said DellaCamera.

National Recruiter for Inlanta Mortgage, Aleksandra Hebron, said it’s important for a loan officer to have current NMLS history on their resume.

“Don’t give me your entire work history, stick to what’s relevant to the job,” said Hebron. “Also give dates and other key details like production numbers, or supervisory/management experience.”

Always list additional skills after job experience. What sets you apart from everyone else? What programs/software have you mastered or technology you’ve taught yourself in the mortgage industry? Employers want to know.

Do some research on a potential company and let it show in your resume.

Looking now? Here are the latest postings on HousingJobs this week: