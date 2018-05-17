In the most recent episode of “The Winner’s Circle”, HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney discusses a range of issues with Movement Mortgage CEO Casey Crawford, from how to increase black homeownership to how artificial intelligence and technology is changing mortgage lending.

Crawford, when asked about the application of artificial intelligence and automation in lending, said he anticipates that every tactical element is going to be automated but he reminds us that there is no replacement to human interaction.

Crawford reminds us: “You can’t automate relationships. You can’t automate empathy.”

He’s right about that. Listen below.