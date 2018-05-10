“Mortgage companies talk about video, very few are doing it.”

That’s sentence comes straight from Dan Green to me when we talk about him building a YouTube audience for his mortgage business.

Some background: Dan Green has been in mortgage lending way longer than I’ve been at HousingWire.

I first started following his Mortgage Reports on Twitter and value his strategies for building a bigger mortgage-lending platform.

His latest venture, Growella, has a very unique play: It uses YouTube to get the attention of Millennials. There is an example of the videos at the end of this article.

Why would an LO turn to video?

“I started Growella to help people make better choices with the homes and with their money,” Dan tells me. “We build trust and earn authority using videos that make mortgage and personal finance accessible to anyone, from any background.”

Growella formed in late 2016 and in December 2017, and Dan moved to a new office building in Cincinnati's red-hot OTR district.

“We chose the building because it had space to build a functioning mortgage news studio. Now, produced from our office three times weekly, we do The Mortgage Minute-and-a-Half.”

It’s picking up some steam.

“We're hearing from loan officers and real estate agents that we're "required viewing" now,” Dan said. “Our shows give insight and soundbites that can be taken straight to a client, and that's helping the industry in ways I never expected we would. When everyone's more educated and better informed, the entire industry wins.”

So, what do you think? Take a look at the video below and let me know.