Hurry! There’s just one week left to submit your nominations for HousingWire’s Women of Influence awards. The nomination period closes one week from today, on Friday, April 27.

HousingWire’s Women of Influence award is distinct from our other awards because it recognizes leadership within individual companies but also in the larger finance ecosystem.

The women selected for this award hold impressive resumes attesting to their hard work and innovation in various fields, but they have also invested in their co-workers and communities.

First introduced in 2010, this award honors women in the housing and mortgage finance industry who are changing the industry with their work. Our list includes CEOs and CFOs, but also legal officers, sales directors, economists, VPs and SVPs. They may work in different areas, such as lending, servicing, real estate and investing, but they all have one thing in common: excellence.

Here are just two examples of our winners from 2017’s Women of Influence awards:

COO Debora Aydelotte, who was featured on last year’s cover, oversaw the company’s growth as it tripled its customer base, grew Altavera’s origination licensing footprint by 30%, and increased its staff by 70%, while still continuing gender pay equity and flexible work arrangements for employees. Nadine Bates, senior vice president and treasurer at Fannie Mae, who led more than 40 people on six teams to increase mortgage liquidity for more than 350 small- and medium-sized lenders in the secondary MBS market through transacting in over $400 billion of mortgage backed securities.

Nominations for this year are open through April 27 and winners will be announced in the August issue of HousingWire Magazine.

