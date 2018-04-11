HousingWire is now accepting nominations for its annual Women of Influence awards.

We like to talk about moving markets forward and we can’t, as an industry, do it without the hard work of women. First introduced in 2010, this award honors women in the housing and mortgage finance industry who are changing the game. The women chosen for this award are movers and shakers in the housing economy. Our list includes CEOs and CFOs, but also legal officers, sales directors, economists, VPs and SVPs. They may work in different areas, such as lending, servicing, real estate and investing, but they all have one thing in common: excellence.

Pam Patenaude (2013), who now serves as the deputy secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development .

. Min Alexander (2017), who was just named chief operating officer of auction.com .

. Patty Arvielo (2017), co-founder and president of New American Funding , who leads a company of more than 2,300 employees, operating more than 130 branches and funding more than $1 billion in home loans monthly.

, who leads a company of more than 2,300 employees, operating more than 130 branches and funding more than $1 billion in home loans monthly. Faith Schwartz (2012), a principal and co-founder of Housing Finance System Strategies, a housing finance strategic advisory firm. She has played a firsthand role in shaping current best practices and public policy in the housing finance space. She also now serves as a member of the board at FormFree.

