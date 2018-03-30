Hundreds of companies applied for the honor of being named to the HW Tech100, a list of the most innovative tech companies in the housing and mortgage finance space... but only 100 were crowned.

HousingWire’s team of editors diligently studied and scored each entry, arriving at a consensus for our final list of 100 (which you will see in full very soon). This year’s Tech100 features a broader landscape than previous years. Winners include heavy industry hitters and innovative disruptors (even players in the growing blockchain space are joining the party now).

This week, we have been unveiling some of our winners (we’re really excited, I’m sure you understand), you can check those out here, here, and here. Today, we’re giving our readers one last preview of the tech companies that made it on to this year's list:

Secured Legal Services Group

SimpleNexus

Simplifile

StreamLoan

Street Resource Group

Sutherland

TMS

Total Expert

ValueLink Software

ValuTrac Software Inc.

Vendorly

The complete list of winners and descriptions of what they do will be available in the upcoming April issue of HousingWire Magazine and will also be available online on Monday, April 2.