Hundreds of companies applied for the honor of being named to the HW Tech100, a list of the most innovative tech companies in the housing and mortgage finance space... but only 100 were crowned.

HousingWire’s team of editors diligently studied and scored each entry, arriving at a consensus for our final list of 100 (which you will see in full very soon). This year’s Tech100 features a broader landscape than previous years. Winners include heavy industry hitters and innovative disruptors (even players in the growing blockchain space are joining the party now).

This week, we have been unveiling some of our winners (we’re really excited, I’m sure you understand), you can check those out here and here. And for today, we’re giving our readers another taste of the tech companies that made it on to this year's list:

LBA Ware

LCS

LendingHome

LoanCare

loanDepot

LoanLogics

Matic

Maxwell

MortgageHippo

Morty

NestApple

NextDeal

Notarize

The full list of winners and descriptions of what they do will be available in the upcoming April issue of HousingWire Magazine and will also be available online on Monday, April 2.