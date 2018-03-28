Hundreds of companies applied for the honor of being named to the HW Tech100, a list of the most innovative tech companies in the housing and mortgage finance space... but only 100 were crowned.

HousingWire’s team of editors diligently studied and scored each entry, arriving at a consensus for our final list of 100 (which you will see in full very soon). This year’s Tech100 features a broader landscape than previous years. Winners include heavy industry hitters and innovative disruptors (even players in the growing blockchain space are joining the party now).

We teased a handful of the winners yesterday afternoon, you can check those out here. And for today, we’re giving our readers another taste of the tech companies that made it on to this year's list:

Contactually

CoreLogic

Covered

Credit Data Solutions

Divvy Homes

DocMagic

Docutech

Ellie Mae

Envoy Mortgage

eOriginal

The full list of winners and descriptions of what they do will be available in the upcoming April issue of HousingWire Magazine and will also be available online on Monday, April 2.