Hundreds of companies applied for the honor of being named to the HW Tech100, a list of the most innovative tech companies in the housing and mortgage finance space... but only 100 were crowned.

HousingWire’s team of editors diligently studied and scored each entry, arriving at a consensus for our final list of 100 (which you will see in full very soon). This year’s Tech100 features a broader landscape than previous years. Winners include heavy industry hitters and innovative disruptors (even players in the growing blockchain space are joining the party now).



We know, you can’t wait and neither can we! So, here’s a sneak preview of just a handful of the 100 companies that won the honor of making it to HousingWire’s Tech100 list:

Access Business Technologies

Advanced Data Corporation

Agent Inbox

Alterra Home Loans

Approved

Arch MI

ARMCO

Asurity Technologies

ATTOM Data Solutions

Auction.com

BankLabs

Bestborn Business Solutions

The full list of winners and descriptions of what they do will be available in April’s edition of HousingWire Magazine and online on Monday, April 2.