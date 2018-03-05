Online shopping giant Amazon may be looking to get into the mortgage lending business, according to this article in Wall Street Journal.

While limited in scope, those in the mortgage lending business believe home loans can’t be far behind.

Amazon a few months ago asked a number of banks for proposals about a hybrid-checking account, according to press reports. Among pitches currently being mulled are ones from Capital One and JPMorgan Chase.

In an email, Brent Nyitray, director of capital markets at iServe Residential Lending, posted the following in response:

“Amazon is in talks with JP Morgan to start providing checking account services,” he writes. “Amazon mortgages can't be far behind.”

“Has (Amazon CEO) Bezos ever looked at banking P/E ratios? They aren't triple digit,” he added.

HousingWire itself gets a large amount of reader traffic from Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, with mortgage technology stories driving a large part of the interest.

From the WSJ article: