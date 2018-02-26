With more than 37,000 daily subscribers and 4 million annual unique visitors, HousingWire enjoys a direct relationship with the most knowledgeable, talented and successful professionals in the mortgage and housing economy.

We strive to better serve our highly engaged community and our goal is to connect quality candidates with the best opportunities while eliminating the white noise found on other job search and social platforms.

With that, HousingWire is proud to announce HousingJobs, our brand-new online career center created exclusively for mortgage and real estate talent. You can check it out by going to HousingJobs.com. There is also a link featured in our top navigation bar.

“We hold a unique vantage point into trends in the mortgage industry and we strive to identify opportunities to better support our audience and clients. One such persisting trend is the challenge related to identifying and hiring qualified talent,” Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire and HW Media, said. “HousingJobs connects employers with the most knowledgeable, talented and successful housing professionals — HousingWire readers.”

HousingJobs is a powerful tool for both employers and job seekers. For employers, the platform includes an advanced applicant tracking system, promoted postings through HousingWire and branded employer profiles. Job seekers will benefit from search tools to identify the right opportunities, job alerts and an employer directory.

“After spending several years inside the mortgage finance industry, it’s clear the way we search for and find our talent and jobs needed to be changed,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. “Many people told us that there needed to be a better way to find mortgage-related jobs than what was currently out there... so we built it for them.”