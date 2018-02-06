HousingWire is now accepting applications for its fifth annual Rising Stars award program. We are looking for the best, boldest, and most dynamic young industry leaders.

This award isn’t for just anyone. HousingWire’s Rising Stars celebrates industry leaders and innovators under the age of 40.

Special, right?



These young innovators help run major companies or they are growing the next great business, and they’re in any industry segment, such as lending, servicing, investing and real estate.



Last year, we profiled 40 industry professionals that are energizing the housing economy. Take a look, they’re great.

Our award winners contribute to housing through leadership, strategic planning, innovation, product development, enhancing processes and data analysis. And it’s not gone unnoticed as their efforts and accomplishments are transforming the industry.

Now for a brief FAQ:

What are the requirements?

Nominees must be no older than 40 years of age as of June 1, 2018; and must be employed full-time in a business role primarily engaged in some aspect of the U.S. housing economy (such as lending, servicing, investments and real estate).

How can I nominate someone?

Nominations must be submitted online. Click here!

What qualifications are you looking for?

We are looking for professional success but we also are interested in knowing about community service, as well as participation in trade groups, etc.

Who decides who will be make the list of Rising Stars?

A panel of HousingWire’s editors and reporters will decide.

I want to nominate someone, but can I remain anonymous?

No, we need to know who you are, though we do not share nominator information with any third parties.

How does the process work?

After we receive a nomination, HousingWire editorial staff members vet the candidates and submit lists to the editors. The editors then hold a series of meetings to determine which candidates will be chosen. We strive to come up with a diverse list that represents a broad spectrum of the industries we cover. The process takes a significant amount of time over a compressed schedule.

For more information and to apply, click here!