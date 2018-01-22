Late last night, HousingWire's Twitter account asked the following question: Who are the most influential mortgage and real estate professionals on Twitter? Here is how the Internet responded.

Be advised: The answers may surprise you as much as they surprised us.

High on the list are Ten-X Vice President Rick Sharga, the Calculated Risk blog and Mortgage Laurie (Urban Institute mortgage finance analyst Laurie Goodman.

Who are the most influential mortgage and real estate professionals on Twitter? Reply with your suggestions. Self nominations are great, as long as someone else "Likes"! — HousingWire (@HousingWire) January 22, 2018

The people on this list have fundamentally changed the way I think about strategy, marketing, and adaptability wrt to mortgage and real estate. Deep thinkers, big-time doers. — Dan Green (@dangreenoh) January 22, 2018

Everyone should follow @EllieMaeInc for the latest on mortgage technology and data! — Erica Jewett (@EricaBeth77) January 22, 2018

Realtors in DC need to know what will impact mortgage lending in the region. @cornerstone1st is a must read on your Twitter feed. — Daniel Goldstein (@DJGRealEstateDC) January 22, 2018