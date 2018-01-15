Time is running out to apply for HW’s TECH100 before nominations close on January 26.

Are you a tech innovator in housing? This is your chance to show to us what you can do. The HW TECH100 is the essential list of the top 100 technology and software firms making waves in the U.S. housing economy. Hundreds of companies apply, but only 100 companies make the final cut.

What does it take to make the list?

Companies need to meet the following basic criteria to apply for submission to the HW TECH100:

Offer technology and/or software that focuses on or enables one or more of the following industry sectors: residential mortgage lending, residential mortgage servicing, residential mortgage investments, or real estate

The technology and/or software must be available to third party users and/or actively marketed and sold to third parties for use: this means pure play dot-coms are eligible, along with software development companies. Companies developing proprietary, in-house technology are not eligible

The technology must be available in-market at time of application: no vaporware or pre-launches allowed

Technology may be B2B (business-to-business) or B2C (business-to-consumer) in nature

HousingWire’s editors will score each entry and work to arrive at an agreement on the final list of 100 firms, based on the information provided in the entry and any additional research. Any questions? Feel free to reach out to me directly at cbasile@housingwire.com.

Nominations are open until January 26 and are located HERE. All winners will be announced in the April issue of HW Magazine.