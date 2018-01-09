Big news today, everyone! Nominations for HousingWire’s TECH100 program are now open!

The HW TECH100 is the premier list of tech pioneers moving the housing and mortgage finance industry forward. Is your company a tech innovator in housing? Show us!

What are the requirements, exactly?

Companies need to meet the following basic criteria to apply for submission to the HW TECH100:

Offer technology and/or software that focuses on or enables one or more of the following industry sectors: residential mortgage lending, residential mortgage servicing, residential mortgage investments, or real estate

The technology and/or software must be available to third party users and/or actively marketed and sold to third parties for use: this means pure play dot-coms are eligible, along with software development companies. Companies developing proprietary, in-house technology are not eligible

The technology must be available in-market at time of application: no vaporware or pre-launches allowed

Technology may be B2B (business-to-business) or B2C (business-to-consumer) in nature

HousingWire’s editors will score each entry and work to arrive at a consensus on the final list of 100 firms, based on the information provided in the entry and any additional research. Any additional questions? Feel free to reach out to me directly at cbasile@housingwire.com.

Nominations are open until January 26 and are located HERE. All winners will be announced in the April issue of HW Magazine.

Good luck everyone!