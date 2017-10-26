REwired
REwired RSS FeedRSS

new REwired blog header

Open commentary on everything impacting the U.S. housing economy. The opinions expressed here represent the author's alone.

Real Estate Homeowners

Amazon wants to put a camera in your home and keep the recordings

Will also allow deliveries to be left inside

October 26, 2017
Jacob Gaffney
KEYWORDS Alexa Amazon Home services security system

Amazon wants to put a camera in your home and keep the recordings. What could go wrong?

On Wednesday, Amazon unveiled its latest home service.

Here’s the pitch:

Amazon Key is exclusively for Prime members in select cities and surrounding areas. To get started, purchase the Amazon Key In-Home Kit, starting at $249.99. The kit includes: the Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) indoor security camera and a compatible smart lock from Kwikset or Yale.

Plus:

As a Prime member, get your Amazon packages securely delivered just inside your front door. Plus, grant access to the people you trust, like your family, friends, dog walker, or house cleaner – no more leaving a key under the mat.

Here's how it works, Amazon authorizes the delivery by unlocking the smart lock and turning on the internal camera. The camera records the delivery, you can watch it later. Plus the equipment doubles as a security system.

The Amazon Cloud is also known as Amazon Drive and all those files are managed by Amazon.

This is not the latest move for big brands to try to gain access to our private lives. Please read this piece about that in Wired: ALEXA AND GOOGLE HOME RECORD WHAT YOU SAY. BUT WHAT HAPPENS TO THAT DATA?

Watch the video from Amazon below and share your thoughts in our comment section. Do you think this is a good idea? A safe one?

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Blog Topics

Fed watching

Big finance

Blog Roll

Calculated Risk

Confounded Interest

Modeled Behavior

RealtyCheck

trulia trends blog

Zero Hedge

Jacob-gaffney
Jacob Gaffney is the Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire and HousingWire.com. He previously covered securitization for Reuters and Source Media in London before returning to the United States in 2009. While in Europe for nearly a decade, he covered bank loans and the high yield market, in addition to commercial paper, student loan, auto and credit card space(s). At HousingWire, he began focusing his journalism on all aspects of the housing and mortgage markets.
Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?