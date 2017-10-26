Amazon wants to put a camera in your home and keep the recordings. What could go wrong?

On Wednesday, Amazon unveiled its latest home service.

Here’s the pitch:

Amazon Key is exclusively for Prime members in select cities and surrounding areas. To get started, purchase the Amazon Key In-Home Kit, starting at $249.99. The kit includes: the Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) indoor security camera and a compatible smart lock from Kwikset or Yale.

Plus:

As a Prime member, get your Amazon packages securely delivered just inside your front door. Plus, grant access to the people you trust, like your family, friends, dog walker, or house cleaner – no more leaving a key under the mat.

Here's how it works, Amazon authorizes the delivery by unlocking the smart lock and turning on the internal camera. The camera records the delivery, you can watch it later. Plus the equipment doubles as a security system.

The Amazon Cloud is also known as Amazon Drive and all those files are managed by Amazon.

This is not the latest move for big brands to try to gain access to our private lives. Please read this piece about that in Wired: ALEXA AND GOOGLE HOME RECORD WHAT YOU SAY. BUT WHAT HAPPENS TO THAT DATA?

Watch the video from Amazon below and share your thoughts in our comment section. Do you think this is a good idea? A safe one?