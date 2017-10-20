REwired
REwired RSS FeedRSS

Lending

Mortgage industry mobilizes for MBA annual

Here's how HousingWire has your back!

October 20, 2017
Jacob Gaffney
KEYWORDS Denver Denver, Colorado MBA Annual MBA Annual 2015 MBA Annual Convention & Expo Mortgage Bankers Association Mortgage Bankers Association’s annual convention & expo

If your day today is anything like the day of the HousingWire staff, you’re up to your ears in preparation for the Mortgage Bankers Association annual meeting in Denver next week.

It’s the most important gathering in our industry and HousingWire will there in force, with a multitude of launch coverage articles (so many companies are rolling out new programs and launching new products...but we just can't tell you about it quite yet. Check back starting Monday!), vital conference news and more.

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt, Fannie Mae CEO Tim Mayopoulos, and Freddie Mac CEO Donald Layton are all speaking at the conference on Monday, and we'll have full coverage of everything they say about the future of housing finance.

Plus, stop by and see us at booth 409 on the exhibition hall floor! I'll be there Monday and Tuesday from 1pm to 3pm, come see me!

On the ground in Denver, Brena Swanson will be heading up our video coverage with Launchpad, and senior financial reporter Ben Lane will be filing that news you will get nowhere else.

Afraid you’ll miss something? Don’t be. HousingWire reporter Kelsey Ramirez will be holding down the general news fort from HousingWire headquarters while the rest of our Editorial team convene in Denver. So you won’t miss anything, breaking, or otherwise, if you're subscribed to HousingWire’s email alerts. If you don't subscribe, CLICK HERE!

Also, follow all the at-the-moment news blurbs on Twitter, either via our hashtag: #HWatMBA17 or #MBAAnnual17 (this is the MBA one). And you can certainly following HousingWire's Twitter account: @HousingWire, for a direct line into our newsroom.

Can't wait to hear until Monday to hear Carson's thoughts on housing? Check out this epic exclusive cover feature with Secretary Carson; it’s a conversation only available to HousingWire readers.

Stay tuned for breaking news and be sure to send any questions/comments/criticisms our way, we also love compliments - and cookies.

See you all in Denver.

Jacob-gaffney
Jacob Gaffney is the Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire and HousingWire.com. He previously covered securitization for Reuters and Source Media in London before returning to the United States in 2009. While in Europe for nearly a decade, he covered bank loans and the high yield market, in addition to commercial paper, student loan, auto and credit card space(s). At HousingWire, he began focusing his journalism on all aspects of the housing and mortgage markets.
