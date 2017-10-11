SoFi starts GoFundMe to aid their people impacted by California wildfire

Ours is an industry that helps its own.

We came together to support those impacted from the destruction of Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria, and we’ll continue to come together no matter what life brings.

While the destruction caused by the wildfires scorching across Northern California is still not over, SoFi started a GoFundMe so its employees have a place to go to help their own.

Here’s the description from the GoFundMe page:

SoFi Team, Many of you have reached out and asked how we can help our fellow employees in Healdsburg, particularly those who have lost homes in the fires. We have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for those who would like to make a contribution to help those employees. SoFi will pay the fees taken from every donation to ensure that 100 percent of funds donated will go to our employees. Thank you everyone for your support on this!

Since the page was created on Monday, it’s already received more than $40,000 of its $100,000 goal. Check here to go to the page.

SoFi’s Healdsburg office is located roughly 60 miles north of San Francisco, and looking over a map of where the wildfires are located, the office is located dangerously close.

Some of the latest articles on the fire report that the “fires torched 20,000 acres in about 12 hours on Monday alone. This means the fires advanced at a rate of more than a football field every three second.”

The strength of the SoFi community, and the industry, won’t be defeated though, as support in this space runs deeps.

A read through of the comments on the GoFundPage proves this, as the community unites together to be #SoFistrong.