5 keys to protect your private information online

In today’s world, a large majority of consumers and companies alike have quickly adopted the convenience of technology. These days almost any transaction can be completed online and you can easily shop for almost anything as well.

You can even buy a car or apply for a mortgage, with just a few clicks. These delightful, convenient, time-saving digital tools, leave many consumers wanting more.

Of course, these digital tools do not come without any risks; one of the scariest being identity theft. As you may have already heard, 143 million consumers recently had their information compromised as a result of the Equifax breach. We can use this as an opportunity to learn how to protect ourselves when shopping online.

There is no way to fully protect your private information online, unless you avoid using digital tools altogether. However, this is not an option for most people, so the next best thing to do is to use caution when providing private information.

Here are 5 steps to protect your private information online: