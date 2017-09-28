Last call: Nominations for HousingWire's Vanguard Award ending soon!

Forgive us, while we break out into song:



Closing time

Time for you to go out and submit your nominations

Closing time

Celebrate with us the leaders of the U.S. housing economy

Closing time

One last call for your submissions

Closing time

You don’t have to search for the link, just click, it’s right here.

via GIPHY

In case you didn't gather from the rousing chorus from Semisonic's "Closing Time", the nomination period for HousingWire's Vanguard Awards is coming to an end.

Who are the Vanguards? They're the people who made an impact on the industry and continually pushed their companies to greater success. They're the ones who fine-tuned and streamlined processes to make workflow more efficient. They're not just effective leaders, they're exceptional ones. If you haven't nominated your Vanguard today, what are you waiting for?