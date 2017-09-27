REwired
REwired RSS FeedRSS

new REwired blog header

Open commentary on everything impacting the U.S. housing economy. The opinions expressed here represent the author's alone.

Lending Homeowners

Part 2: The fallout of the Bank of America vs. City of Miami decision

Potential future implications of the decision

September 27, 2017
Debbie Hoffman and Alexandria Decatur
KEYWORDS Bank of America Bank of America v. City of Miami City of Miami Miami Philadelphia v. Wells Fargo Residential mortgage lending U.S. Supreme Court Wells Fargo

Check out part one of this blog series here, which includes an overview of the case.

Potential future implications of the decision

With its decision on May 1, 2017,  the U.S. Supreme Court essentially strengthened the Fair Housing Act by broadening the definition of the “aggrieved party,” however the court declined to issue a ruling on causation and whether the predatory lending of the banks was sufficiently related to the cause of the financial injury claimed by the City of Miami. Several potential implications await the lending industry pending decisions on these issues that the Supreme Court sent back to the District Court for rehearing.

Primarily, the Supreme Court decision opens the door for cities across the country to sue lending companies for diminished property tax revenue and increased municipal expenses associated with foreclosures on properties within their minority communities due to predatory lending practices. As a result, mortgage lenders could be held liable as the direct cause for such financial burdens to government municipalities.

Since 2014, large mortgage lenders like Bank of America and Wells Fargo have seen decreased annual profit due to the increased legal costs associated with mortgage litigation. However, the Supreme Court’s recent admittance of suits brought against banks by large municipalities has increased that burden.

With increased litigation costs from suits brought by municipalities, it is also likely that banks will alter their budget to allow for an increase in litigation and settlement costs in the coming years. For instance, due to their increased vulnerability to lawsuits in March 2015, Wells Fargo increased its litigation budget from $1.1 billion in December 2014 to $1.2 billion in March 2015. Bank of America could take similar action in increasing its litigation budget to account for increased litigation

Large lending banks may be able to handle this increase in litigation fees, but smaller banks will likely struggle under the burden of this additional cost. It is possible that some smaller banks may even be forced to shut their doors or at least, discontinue their residential lending programs.

While legally banks cannot redline minority areas within the institution’s market, the pending cases may make mortgage lenders wary of lending to minority individuals living in certain cities or neighborhoods out of fear of litigation. Due to fear of future litigation by government municipalities, the outcome of this case could result in fewer mortgages dispersed by large lenders like Bank of America and Wells Fargo and overall decreased profit for these banking giants.

How could this decision affect consumers?

The outcome of this decision could directly affect prospective borrowers. If large lenders are less likely to disperse residential loans for fear of litigation, particularly in similar minority neighborhoods located in or near large cities across the United States, then this decision could have a severe implication on fair lending. Consumers who seek loans in specific neighborhoods may not have as many options if lenders scale back due to a fear of litigation.

Ultimately, therefore, if these consumers are unable to obtain a residential mortgage from a large lender, like Bank of America or Wells Fargo, they will likely resort to other means to obtain a loan. This may include seeking a mortgage from other sources, as lenders who only offer loans with interest rates that are higher than the market rates.

In addition to more limited options for consumers, there could be additional fallout from this decision. To offset the costs associated with increased litigation, customers could experience an increase in fees due to the fact that lenders will need to offset the cost of an increased litigation risk. This is not mere speculation; big banks have reacted this way in the past when confronted with a potential increase in litigation costs.

For example, there has been speculation that during the first quarter of FY2014 Citigroup increased its mortgage origination hurdles to compensate for the reduced quarterly profit due to litigation costs that apparently increased by 33% from the prior year, to about $945 million. If this practice by Citigroup is any indication as to how other banks try to compensate for increased litigation costs, Bank of America v. City of Miami threatens to increase banking fees for consumers and increase the hurdles set in place to qualify for a residential loan.

The Supreme Court’s recent decision in Bank of America v. City of Miami allows cities to sue lending institutions for lending practices that affect the city’s financial burdens, including unfair or discriminatory residential loan lending practices against minority populations within the city’s limits. If this decision is upheld in similar upcoming cases, including City of Philadelphia v. Wells Fargo, this will significantly hinder access to residential loans as large banks will be apprehensive to offer mortgages from fear of facing similar large, time-consuming, and expensive lawsuits from large cities.

Moreover, if the Supreme Court’s decision in this regard is upheld, bank fees will also likely increase to offset the potential increase in litigation costs that could result from suits between municipalities and large banks. Therefore, the results of upcoming decisions could have far-reaching effects on lending practices, mortgage terms, banking fees, financial liabilities, and party standing in court. 

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Blog Topics

Fed watching

Big finance

Blog Roll

Calculated Risk

Confounded Interest

Modeled Behavior

RealtyCheck

trulia trends blog

Zero Hedge

Hoffman-2016-headshot
Debbie Hoffman is a financial services attorney with a specialization in technology innovation. Hoffman was previously the chief legal officer of Digital Risk, where she was responsible for the regulatory compliance and legal functions of the company. She spent a decade of her career as a real estate finance attorney at the law firm of Thacher Proffitt & Wood in New York. She is a frequent author in industry periodicals, a speaker at conferences and events, as well as a guest lecturer at universities of higher education.
Alexandriadecatur
Alexandria Decatur is a second-year law student at Albany Law School in Albany, New York and is an aspiring corporate lawyer. In addition to being the president of Albany Law School’s Business Law Society, she is also a law student intern at the Community Development Clinic, which provides legal assistance to local startups and not-for-profit organizations across the Capital District.
Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.