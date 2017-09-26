Are you a Vanguard of the housing finance industry? Show us!

Ladies, gentlemen, it’s that time of year again...

via GIPHY

We’re looking for housing finance’s leading professionals. Did you make an impact on the industry and pushed your companies to new heights? Launch a new product? Streamline processes and make them more efficient? Change the strategy game for your company?

Do these sound familiar? Is that you?

We want to know!

Now in its third year, HousingWire's Vanguard Awards were designed to highlight the professionals leading their companies in the housing finance industry. Last year, we honored 40 men and women for their professional accomplishments.

Each of our winners hold a variety of different skill sets, lead everything from startups to established companies, and come from diverse backgrounds. Their common thread? They each have had a distinctive impact on the industry at-large.

It barely feels like it has been a year since crowning those 2016 winners but now, it’s time to see who is moving the markets forward in 2017. Winners will be announced in our pretty sweet December/January issue.

via GIPHY

But hurry! Nominations close THIS WEEK, folks! Click here to learn more and submit your nominee before Friday, Sept. 29!