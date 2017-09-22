REwired
REwired RSS FeedRSS

new REwired blog header

Open commentary on everything impacting the U.S. housing economy. The opinions expressed here represent the author's alone.

Lending Real Estate Servicing The Ticker Homeowners

[Video] As summer comes to an end, check out the top three stories from this week

Latest mortgage settlement news and more

September 22, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Allied Home Mortgage Federal Reserve FHA Ocwen Financial Ocwen Loan Servicing Quantitative un-easing Telephone Consumer Protection Act

This week marked the final week of summer, with Friday being the official first day of autumn. But, before the housing finance industry heads into the fall home-buying season, check out this video below to see the top three stories that wrapped up the final week of summer.

Settlement and lawsuit stories captured the attention of the majority of HousingWire’s readers this week, with the Federal Reserve announcement sneaking its way into the top three stories as well.  

Feel free to watch and share the video above for a highlight reel of the top three stories.

And if you missed checking out the stories when they were first published, or if you simply want to read them again, check out the links below.

1. Allied Home Mortgage ordered to pay $296 million for widespread FHA fraud

Nearly six years ago, the government sued Allied Home Mortgage for $834 million, claiming the company engaged in repeated fraud against the FHA over a 10-year period. Last year, a federal jury unanimously found Allied Home Mortgage liable for civil mortgage fraud and awarded the United States nearly $93 million. But the case wasn’t done yet, and as it turns out, Allied Home Mortgage and its CEO will have to pay much, much more than first thought.

2. Here’s what quantitative un-easing could mean for the housing market

The Federal Reserve announced it will begin the normalization of its balance sheet starting in October with a max of $4 billion mortgage-backed securities per month. But what does this mean for the housing industry? For interest rates? Experts provide the answers.

3. Ocwen reaches $17.5 million settlement for allegedly calling consumers without consent

Ocwen Loan Servicing, a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial, reached a $17.5 million settlement that covers a pair of lawsuits that accused Ocwen of calling consumers’ cellphones without their consent, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The settlement was first reported by Law360, which stated that the putative class includes more than 1.6 million consumers.

 

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Blog Topics

Fed watching

Big finance

Blog Roll

Calculated Risk

Confounded Interest

Modeled Behavior

RealtyCheck

trulia trends blog

Zero Hedge

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.
Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.