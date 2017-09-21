REwired
Real estate investors host black-tie event to raise money for charity

Tune in with us live

September 21, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Friday night, The Norris Group, a California real estate investing company, is hosting its 10th annual black tie gala which will benefit Make-A-Wish and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, aka "I survived real estate."

HousingWire is a media sponsor of the event, which will focus on the next step for real estate. It features panelists such as Sara Bonert, Zillow vice president of broker services, John Burns, John Burns Real Estate Consulting CEO, Fannie Mae Chief Economist Doug Duncan, PropertyRadar Founder and CEO Sean O’Toole, The Norris Group President Bruce Norris and The Mortgage Collaborative President David Kittle.

Registration will begin at 4 p.m. PT, and the panelist presentation will at about 7 p.m. PT Friday night in the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, California, or just outside of the Los Angeles area.

“Every year, the event brings together an impressive panel of thought leaders from all over the real estate industry to discuss the state of real estate during some of the most politically-driven markets of our lifetimes,” The Norris Group stated.

Since 2008, The Norris Group has raised for $700,000 for charity. This year, attendees donated at least $200 to attend.

But for those of you who weren’t able to procure a seat at for the three-course meal and presentation, HousingWire has you covered. We will be attended the event live, and broadcasting it to you via Facebook live.

Curious as to what the experts think lies ahead for real estate in 2018? Tune in with us through HousingWire’s Facebook page 7 p.m. PT and find out. But if you don’t want to sit through the whole presentation, we have you covered there too. Check back with us and our weekend coverage as we bring you the latest news from the sessions.

“The Norris Group created I Survived Real Estate in 2008, during the economic Recession, as a way to celebrate the successes and survival of the real estate industry during hard times,” the group stated. “The event sought to bring together thought leaders from all over the real estate space to share insights into trends, regulation, legislation, and forecasts for the year ahead.”

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

