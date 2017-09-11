[Video] Here's everything you need to know about the Equifax security breach

The story continues to develop on the massive security breach at Equifax, one of the nation’s three largest credit reporting agencies.

Last Thursday, the credit bureau revealed it was the victim of a “cybersecurity incident” that potentially impacts as many as 143 million U.S. consumers.

The hackers got away with extremely sensitive information, leaving millions of consumers vulnerable.

Equifax said that “criminals” had access to the names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver’s license numbers, of approximately 143 million consumers.

