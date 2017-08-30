REwired
REwired RSS FeedRSS

new REwired blog header

Open commentary on everything impacting the U.S. housing economy. The opinions expressed here represent the author's alone.

Lending

Hey lenders, are you ready for 5.2M more homeowners?

3 experts provide a roadmap for the future of lending

August 30, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Attom Data Solutions Land Home Financial Services Loantek low down mortgage nonbank lenders

By 2025, it is predicted that there will be 5.2 million more homeowners in this country.

And of this number, people born in the 80s and 90s, also known as Millennials, are expected to dominate the home-buying market.

In light of the steep increase in homeownership, HousingWire held a free webinar for those who work in mortgage lending to ask the experts what the future looks like for the industry. (Check back later for a free link to download the webinar)

HousingWire sat down with Adam Stein, CEO of LoanTek, Daren Blomquist, senior vice president, communications and economist for ATTOM Data Solutions, and Tony Wicke, vice president of sales at Land Home Financial Services, to talk about the benefits of going digital and the details behind low down payment mortgages.

For starters, Stein explained that in the mortgage market, the share of nonbank lenders has tripled, growing from 14% to 38% from 2007 to 2015.

And on top of this, he said regarding FHA loans in particular, nonbank lenders witnessed a phenomenal rise from 20% to 75% during the same period.

Needless to say, the share of nonbank lenders is rapidly rising compared to the past when banks like Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase dominated the market.

Stein went on to spotlight fintech lenders, saying that their market share tripled from 5% to 15% in the overall mortgage market for the same period.

Check out the full webinar once it's available for tips on how to disrupt the digital mortgage market. A few examples are listed below:

  • Hire coordinators  (web designers)
  • Update strategies
  • Enhance the franchise  

To put these changes into perspective, Blomquist shared the chart below to better illustrate which nonbanks are dominating the market, along with how the market has shifted away from the mega banks.

Click to enlarge

webinar

(Source: ATTOM Data Solutions)

Wicke wrapped up the webinar, digging into a topic that’s been garnering a lot of attention lately: low down mortgages.

Wicke explained that as long as lenders have quality underwriting, low down mortgages can be successful.

Are low down payments the villain? No, he said.

While low down payment mortgages contributed to the financial crisis, he said they were not a major factor in the meltdown.

“Sound and prudent underwriting is the cornerstone to performing mortgages,” he said.

Between low down mortgages, the rise of nonbank lenders and the necessity of digital mortgages, the future of lending looks positive.

However, the above information only scratched the surface of what was discussed in the webinar. Check back here in one to two business days for a link to a free download of the webinar and slides. 

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Blog Topics

Fed watching

Big finance

Blog Roll

Calculated Risk

Confounded Interest

Modeled Behavior

RealtyCheck

trulia trends blog

Zero Hedge

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.
Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?