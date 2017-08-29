REwired
Homeowners

Do you live for mortgage lending? Here’s where all the money is going

August 29, 2017
Jacob Gaffney
There’s so much happening in mortgage lending these days; digital advances are keeping the landscape ever changing.

That’s why I asked a panel of experts to breakdown all the differing aspects into one, free webinar for our HousingWire readers who live in mortgage lending.

Mortgage lending is awash with capital right now and we’re going to explain it all tomorrow with a slideshow presentation that exceeds 40 slides; just for HousingWire readers!

Did you know that mortgage lenders that invest in fintech typically yield 3X greater growth than mortgage lenders that don't?

What are some front-end and back-end strategies mortgage lenders can employ to catch up? Adam Stein, CEO of LoanTek, will explain.

Is the For Sale By Owner trend really a threat? What does the latest real estate investor look like? Can Millennials be drawn into the housing market?

Daren Blomquist, Senior Vice President, Communications and economist for ATTOM Data Solutions, will give a talk covering this.

Do down payment assistance programs make for riskier loans? Should you be offering one of these programs? Tony Wicke, vice president of sales at Land Home Financial Services will explain his firm’s logic behind the company's decision to do so.

Be sure to sign up, we’re going live at 1pm CST tomorrow, hope to see you there! If you sign up and can't make the event, no problem, we'll email the re-broadcast details for you to watch later.

Jacob-gaffney
Jacob Gaffney is the Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire and HousingWire.com. He previously covered securitization for Reuters and Source Media in London before returning to the United States in 2009. While in Europe for nearly a decade, he covered bank loans and the high yield market, in addition to commercial paper, student loan, auto and credit card space(s). At HousingWire, he began focusing his journalism on all aspects of the housing and mortgage markets.
