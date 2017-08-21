REwired
REwired RSS FeedRSS

new REwired blog header

Open commentary on everything impacting the U.S. housing economy. The opinions expressed here represent the author's alone.

Investments Lending

Yahoo to pay $5.5 million for botched billion-dollar bracket contest with Quicken Loans

Judge rules Yahoo violated contract with initial prize promoter

August 21, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Berkshire Hathaway Billion Dollar Bracket Billion Dollar Bracket Challenge Quicken Loans Yahoo

Remember the Billion Dollar Bracket Challenge?

If not, here’s a quick refresher. Three years ago, Quicken Loans created a national uproar when it partnered with Yahoo and Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway to launch the Billion Dollar Bracket Challenge, a contest involving picking the winners of the NCAA tournament games – all of the winners.

To win the billion dollars, you simply needed to accurately predict the winners of all 63 games in the college men’s basketball tournament and beat the listed odds of 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 to 1. That’s nine quintillion, by the way.

As it turned out, no one won the billion dollars in 2014, the contest’s first and only incarnation.

Now, three years later, Yahoo will be paying out for the contest, but not for the reason you might think.

The Billion Dollar Bracket Challenge died in 2015 after a prize promoter, SCA Promotions, sued Yahoo for supposedly backing out of a contract to run the billion-dollar challenge.

SCA sued after Yahoo launched the billion-dollar challenge with Quicken and Berkshire Hathaway, instead of with SCA.

Basically, the issue was who came up with the idea first.

Quicken Loans appears to have escaped this whole legal kerfuffle unscathed. Yahoo, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky.

A court ruled Monday in SCA’s favor, ordering Yahoo to pay the company $5.5 million for bailing on the bracket contract.

Reuters has the full story:

Yahoo Inc owes a prize promoter $5.5 million for backing out of a contract to pay $1 billion for predicting every winner in the 2014 NCAA men's basketball tournament, and entering a similar contract with Quicken Loans Inc and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), a court decided on Monday.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said SCA Promotions Inc was entitled to half of its $11 million contract with Yahoo as a cancellation penalty.

As the Reuters article notes, the appeals court overruled a lower court’s ruling that would have seen SCA pay $550,000 back to Yahoo.

Again, from Reuters:

“It has been a long battle over what we thought was a simple contractual provision,” Jon Patton, a lawyer for SCA, said in an interview. “We’re pleased the court of appeals got this right.”

Glad that’s all behind us now, sooooo how about firing up that billion-dollar challenge again in 2018?

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Blog Topics

Fed watching

Big finance

Blog Roll

Calculated Risk

Confounded Interest

Modeled Behavior

RealtyCheck

trulia trends blog

Zero Hedge

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.
Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?