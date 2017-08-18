REwired
REwired RSS FeedRSS

new REwired blog header

Open commentary on everything impacting the U.S. housing economy. The opinions expressed here represent the author's alone.

Lending

LoanDepot CEO Anthony Hsieh shuts down 10 rumors about his company

Writes straight-forward post on LinkedIn

August 18, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Anthony Hsieh loanDepot mortgage lending Nonbank

Anthony Hsieh is the founder and CEO of one of the most prominent nonbanks in the industry, loanDepot.

He sits at a small table of CEOs who are helping bring the mortgage industry into the digital age.

The thing is, for a CEO of a company that has funded more than $100 billion in loans since its inception, he regularly opens up a seat at the table for others to listen in on what it’s like to be at the helm of one of the biggest mortgage companies.

Anyone who follows Hsieh on LinkedIn is privy to this.

He regularly shares pretty candid thoughts in his posts, giving a sense of transparency that most people are probably not used to from a CEO. 

Some of his posts include complimentary remarks toward various loanDepot employees, while others include frank thoughts on the competition in the industry and loanDepot’s success.  

Not everyone is a fan of his direct thoughts though, with his posts commonly receiving hundreds of likes and a solid handful of comments debating, affirming or rejecting his post.

His latest post on LinkedIn was enough to drum up nearly 400 likes and 44 comments at the time of writing this. I am sure these numbers will grow too.

This particular post caught my eye since he uses the platform to shut down any industry rumors about loanDepot, and of course, he executes this with a hint of sarcasm.

For a company that is one of the dogs in the space, it’s interesting get Hsieh firsthand thoughts on what others are saying. For example, I bet a lot of people in the industry have speculated on when and if loanDepot will ever file for IPO.

The No. 1 item on his list should give you good chuckle.

Since LinkedIn posts can’t be embedded, here’s a screenshot of the post. If you click the picture, it will direct you to the LinkedIn post.

post

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Blog Topics

Fed watching

Big finance

Blog Roll

Calculated Risk

Confounded Interest

Modeled Behavior

RealtyCheck

trulia trends blog

Zero Hedge

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.
Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?