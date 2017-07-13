REwired
RSS

Investments

Wall Street (the website) is for sale

Who wants to buy WallStreet.com?

July 13, 2017
Ben Lane
Who really owns Wall Street?

Is it the big banks? Goldman Sachs? A secret cabal of the world’s billionaires?

As it turns out, you can actually own Wall Street if you want to...sort of.

Now, neither the actual street and the buildings on it nor the mythical “Wall Street” are actually for sale, but one can now buy the internet home of Wall Street if one so chooses.

WallStreet.com is for sale –the domain name, that is.

The WallStreet.com domain name is being sold by JV Partners, a “unique partnership” of two companies that merged to collectively package and market the “iconic financial domain property.”

The details of the WallStreet.com domain name sale come courtesy of a press release from JV Partners.

According to the release, WallStreet.com domain package includes: WallStreet.com, Wall-Street.com, seven registered trademarks, the rights to a Facebook page with 5,000 likes, and a Twitter page with more than 8,000 followers.

The release states that London-based company currently owns WallStreet.com, and U.S.-based company owns Wall-Street.com.

According to the release, the website Wall-Street.com ranks organically on the first page of Google when searching "Wall Street" and has been an active financial website since 1994.

It appears that while Wall-Street.com has been active since 1994, WallStreet.com is a “blank slate,” in the words of Jerrold Burden, the principal owner and director of Wall-Street.com.

“This domain package sale is a perfect opportunity to buy one of the world’s most prized and recognized financial domain names in the history of the internet,” Burden said.

“As the internet changes how we do business on Wall Street, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a blank slate that can be utilized to take stock trading to new heights, enhance or extend an existing brand, or provide entry into Wall Street for a company looking to expand or establish its financial market presence,” Burden added. “Never before and never again will this be possible.”

According to the release, the domain package will be auctioned off during the “NameSummit,” a digital branding conference, in New York City on Aug. 8, 2017.

According to the conference’s website, the WallStreet.com domain package will be sold to the highest bidder at a live auction, as long as the bid meets an undisclosed reserve price, of course. 

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.
