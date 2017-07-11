What is causing considerable operational headaches in the mortgage sector? 

The 22nd Annual Western States Loan Servicing & Technology Conference in San Diego brings together some of the veterans of the residential mortgage sector to talk about the business of technology.
Sponsored by the California Mortgage Bankers Association, this year’s event, held August 6-8, promises to be an important resource for industry professionals trying to navigate one of the toughest market environments in years.
Excessive regulation by state and local regulators is generally top-of-mind in our industry when we think of technology. The cost of regulation is seen in the expense required to make or service a home loan.
According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, the average cost of servicing a performing loan rose to $181 in 2015, three times higher than in 2008 when the cost per loan was $59.
The average cost of servicing a non-performing loan grew to $2,386 in 2015, almost five times higher than in 2008 when the cost per loan was $482. This increase in cost was driven by one public policy priority enshrined in Dodd-Frank, namely protecting American consumers from abuse of process when they failed to repay their home mortgages.
But this year, more than heavy handed regulation, the wild gyrations of the US bond market are also causing considerable operational headaches in the mortgage sector.
Falling volumes, from $2 trillion in new originations last year to maybe $1.6 trillion this year, has caused secondary markets for loans and mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) alike to tighten.
Can technology help lenders and servicers keep costs under control or even cut costs as lenders see one of the worst periods of profitability in years?
How can smaller seller/servicers use technology to defend their correspondent relationships from the predations to the larger bank aggregators, who are bidding aggressively for collateral in the secondary market? Suffice to say that residential lending is unlikely to be a positive factor as second quarter earnings begin this week.
I will be moderating a servicer panel promisingly entitled “Utilization of Technology in Mortgage Servicing” that will allow some of the experts in the industry to talk about the current industry environment and how technology helps them manage their business. Our panel will include:
Daniel Perl, Chairman & CEO, Citadel Servicing Corp
Greg Drakos, SVP, Special Situations Group, Carrington Mortgage Holdings
Alex McGillis, Servicing Product Manager Team Leader, Quicken Loans
John Dixon, Managing Director, Business Development, Amerihome Mortgage Company
Roger D. Stotts, CMB, Senior Vice President - Loan Administration, New American Funding
Each panelist will start with a brief introduction about them and their firm. We will then delve into some of the most pressing issues facing the mortgage industry when it comes to operations and technology. For example:
We will also ask the panelists and attendees to ask questions of their own and contribute to a general discussion of industry issues.