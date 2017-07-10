REwired
REwired RSS FeedRSS

new REwired blog header

Open commentary on everything impacting the U.S. housing economy. The opinions expressed here represent the author's alone.

Lending Real Estate

Monday Morning Cup of Coffee: Black Knight projects record-high home equity

Rising home prices increase available equity and bring underwater borrowers back in the black

July 10, 2017
Caroline Basile
KEYWORDS Black Knight Black Knight Data and Analytics Black Knight Financial Services MMCC Monday Morning Cup of Coffee Santa Clara Silicon Valley

Monday Morning Cup of Coffee takes a look at news coming across HousingWire’s weekend desk, with more coverage to come on larger issues.

Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor report finds that rising home prices have both decreased the number of borrowers underwater on their mortgages while increasing the amount of equity available to homeowners.

Total ‘tappable’ (or lendable) equity increased by $695 billion over the last year. Growth during the last year brought the total lendable equity market to just under $5 trillion as of the end of Q1 2017. Now, more than 40 million American mortgage holders have ‘tappable’ equity available to them.

If home prices continue to rise at or near their current rate of appreciation, lendable equity will likely hit record highs by this summer, according to Black Knight. Nearly half of the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan areas have already reached record levels of available equity, with the majority in coastal areas with the 10 largest metro areas accounting for more than half of the total equity. Fun fact: California holds nearly 40% of available equity.

Black Knight Data & Analytics Executive Vice President Ben Graboske explained that continued growth in the equity landscape has also improved the net worth of many, but not all, homeowners with mortgages. He also explained the increase represents an uptick in risk for those in the larger mortgage market.

“While the growth in tappable equity is obviously good news for both homeowners and lenders alike, it does represent some risk as well,” Graboske said. “Investors in mortgages and mortgage servicing rights – as well as others with a stake in the broader mortgage market – need to be prepared to account for a higher share of equity-driven prepayment risk, as well as an increased chance of borrowers adding on second liens that primary loan servicers and investors may not be aware of.”

The number of underwater borrowers fell by 35% over the last year, with a 16% decline in Q1 2017 alone. This means there are now 1.8 million homeowners who owe more on their mortgages than their homes are worth, marking the first time that population has fallen below 2 million since 2006. Black Knight noted that this is still well above end-of-year 2005 levels, when only 750,000 borrowers were underwater. 

Black Knight also reported that negative equity is becoming concentrated among borrowers whose homes fall into the lowest  20% of prices in their respective markets and that nearly half of all underwater borrowers own such homes. These properties are more than twice as likely to  be underwater as those in  the next price tier up, and  6.5 times more likely to be underwater than those living in the top 20% of the market.

“This is the highest differential we’ve seen between high and low price tiers since we began keeping track in 2005,” Graboske said. “In some areas, the disparity between the lowest price tier and the highest is staggering. In Detroit, for example, borrowers whose homes are in the lowest 20% of prices are 50 times more likely to be underwater than those in the top 20%.”

In housing-starved Silicon Valley, Related Companies has submitted a proposal to build a $6.7 billion mixed-use complex on a former landfill, according to the Mercury News. The paper reports the development will be set on the site of the former Santa Clara All Purpose Landfill and could be the largest housing project ever proposed atop a landfill in the Bay Area, or the state.

From the article:

Environmental overseers have accepted Related’s massive technical document, which includes elaborate safety systems to block the escape of combustible methane gas and other dangerous vapors, and to prevent groundwater contamination.

“The regulators were pretty skeptical at the start, I have to say,” said Stephen Eimer, an executive vice president with Related and co-managing partner of the 9.2 million-square-foot project, known as City Place. “But we kept at it, working and working, and they came around.”

Set on 240 acres atop what was once the Santa Clara All Purpose Landfill — a golf course and BMX track now occupy the site — the project also would include 5.7 million square feet of offices, 1.1 million square feet of retail space and 700 hotel rooms. The planning document for the development, which calls for a foot-thick concrete barrier covering more than 30 central acres of landfill where the housing would be built, spells out “multiple layers and multiple means of protecting” residents, shoppers and workers “from any kind of problem,” Eimer said.

The company still does not have the green light yet. The paper reports the project has been stalled by litigation. In 2016, the city of San Jose sued the city of Santa Clara over the project, charging that the imbalance between the project’s number of jobs and housing — 23,000 jobs and 1,680 housing units — will increase housing demand in San Jose and tax its overstretched services and infrastructure. The next court date is scheduled for August, but both sides say they hope for an out-of-court resolution.

Reprints

Blog Topics

Fed watching

Big finance

Blog Roll

Calculated Risk

Confounded Interest

Modeled Behavior

RealtyCheck

trulia trends blog

Zero Hedge

Caroline-basile
Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.
Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.