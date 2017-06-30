Don't miss out! Nominations for HW Insiders close TODAY!

The clock is ticking! Nominations for the HW Insiders close TODAY. Yes, today.

HW Insiders was designed to honor the innovative specialists outside of the C-suite. You know these people — they are the ones crucial to keeping up the everyday momentum at a company. Without them, chaos would ensue.

Who are the Insiders? Anyone within the housing and mortgage industry... think loan officers, appraisers, compliance officers, IT leaders and software developers— and anyone else in between. THIS is the chance to recognize the team player who not only plays a part in executing the vision of the executives and the board, but goes above and beyond to get it done.

If you see them in the office, they may look like this:





via GIPHY

or this:

via GIPHY

In addition to the sweet bragging rights, those honored as HW Insiders will be featured in the September issue of HousingWire Magazine, will receive ongoing recognition on HousingWire.com and a free one-year subscription to HousingWire Magazine.

So click here to submit your application today!