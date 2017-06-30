REwired
Don't miss out! Nominations for HW Insiders close TODAY!

Time is running out to nominate your company’s most valuable players!

June 30, 2017
Caroline Basile
The clock is ticking! Nominations for the HW Insiders close TODAY. Yes, today.  

HW Insiders was designed to honor the innovative specialists outside of the C-suite. You know these people — they are the ones crucial to keeping up the everyday momentum at a company. Without them, chaos would ensue.

Who are the Insiders? Anyone within the housing and mortgage industry... think loan officers, appraisers, compliance officers, IT leaders and software developers— and anyone else in between. THIS is the chance to recognize the team player who not only plays a part in executing the vision of the executives and the board, but goes above and beyond to get it done.  

If you see them in the office, they may look like this:

or this:

In addition to the sweet bragging rights, those honored as HW Insiders will be featured in the September issue of HousingWire Magazine, will receive ongoing recognition on HousingWire.com and a free one-year subscription to HousingWire Magazine.

So click here to submit your application today!

 

Caroline-basile
Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.
