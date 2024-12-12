William Raveis acquires Nantucket-based Jordan Real Estate

Leading real estate brokerage William Raveis is making another game-changing acquisition before the new year. This week, the firm announced the acquisition of Nantucket, Massachussetts-based brokerage Jordan Real Estate (JRE).

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

William Raveis — a top-ranked brokerage serving the Northeast, Florida and South Carolina — has made several expansion moves in 2024. This deal follows a similar move in May to acquire South Carolina-based Carson Realty. William Raveis also acquired New England-based Molisse Realty Group in late 2023.

JRE — formerly known as Lucille Jordan Associates — has served the Nantucket community for 32 years as a boutique brokerage. Co-owners Gloria Grimshaw and David Callahan acquired the brokerage from founder Lucille Jordan in 2007. Several JRE agents serve on local boards and nonprofits across the island. The company will operate under the William Raveis umbrella with access to the brokerage’s resources.

William Raveis said that this acquisition will strengthen the company’s presence in Nantucket. The brokerage opened a full-time office — known as William Raveis Nantucket — on the island’s historic Main Street in 2007.

Chris Raveis, the company’s president of residential sales, welcomed the JRE team in a statement.

“We welcome JRE to our family company. Gloria and David, longstanding pillars of the community, along with our presence on Main Street, where we are proud to have many of the island’s finest producers, gives us an unmatched client offering,” Raveis said. “Those who are looking to buy, sell, and rent homes on Nantucket or elsewhere will also benefit from our combined local expertise and dynamic agent referral network throughout the Northeast, Florida, and the Carolinas.”

Grimshaw and and Callahan expressed their excitement over joining William Raveis and tapping into the company’s robust network of agent support across multiple markets.

“It is exciting to join forces with a company that mirrors our dedication to agents and clients on Nantucket as well as in luxury markets like Naples, Palm Beach, Hilton Head, and internationally. Broadening our reach, we have a tremendous network supporting agents, buyers, and sellers at William Raveis,” they said in a statement.

The network that Grimshaw and and Callahan reference stems from William Raveis’ affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a global network of 140,000 agents and 550 brokerages.

Wendy Beaulieu, senior vice president and regional manager at William Raveis, said that the company “acts as an operating partner, helping agents grow their businesses with exceptional support.” Beaulieu also said the company focuses on developing talent with training, coaching and technology solutions for marketing and sales. The firm has offices across Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.