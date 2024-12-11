To share, or not to share (loan rates)? That is the question

As consumer expectations shift toward transparency, U.S. mortgage lenders face a pressing question: should they make their loan products and rates public? What seems like a simple choice has deep implications for brand trust, competition, and business strategy.

This debate extends beyond traditional mortgage lenders, involving private, hard-money, and business-purpose lenders alike, and its nuances critically impact brand positioning and competitive edge.

Transparency and trust

Making loan rates publicly available can generate valuable website traffic and give lenders an advantage with modern consumers who are accustomed to shopping around. According to the National Association of Realtors, an overwhelming 95% of homebuyers research options online before engaging with a real estate or mortgage professional. The more information you can make available to these prospective borrowers, the more likely they are to return to your website when they are ready to move forward with a loan application.

Transparency in pricing can also lend credibility to a lender, positioning them as honest and straightforward—qualities that resonate in an industry some consumers view skeptically. Research by the Urban Institute reveals that similar borrowers often receive rates differing by up to 50 basis points, leading to monthly payment variations of more than $100. Yet many mistakenly believe rates are uniform across lenders, underscoring how transparency could improve trust and empower better-informed choices.

Competitive concerns

As valuable as transparency can be, there’s another wrinkle to consider: publishing rates could mean handing over valuable intel to competitors. Lenders in fiercely competitive markets may worry about exposing their pricing models, especially if they position themselves based on product diversity or rates tailored to specific borrower profiles. In a scenario where several lenders are vying for the same borrower, publishing rates might erode some of that differentiation, potentially driving a “race to the bottom” as competitors focus solely on who can offer the lowest rate.

This dynamic is not unlike gas stations across the street from one another, each with big LED signs displaying prices that sometimes shift multiple times a day. Similarly, lenders must weigh whether showcasing rates will help them stand out or encourage borrowers to shop around, reducing lead conversions.

Sales Strategy and the Borrower Journey

Some lenders prioritize relationships over numbers, withholding rates to emphasize customer experience and tailored solutions. By shifting the focus away from price, they position themselves as holistic problem-solvers rather than commoditized rate providers.

On the other hand, publishing rates upfront can reduce friction in the borrower journey, enabling faster decision-making and loan originations. Providing all necessary information upfront eliminates the back-and-forth that frustrates borrowers who feel left in the dark.

The technical challenge

One of the most immediate and practical concerns lenders face is the technical complexity of maintaining up-to-date and accurate loan rate information. Rates fluctuate—sometimes daily, or even hourly—so ensuring the rates displayed on a lender’s website reflect current offerings can be a challenge. Manually updating rate sheets requires considerable time and effort, and an error as innocuous as a typo or delay can expose lenders to reputational and regulatory risk. A borrower who applies based on a rate seen online only to be presented a different rate by a loan officer may feel misled, creating friction that could have been avoided with better-controlled access to rate information. Moreover, Regulation Z under the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) requires advertised interest rates to be accurate to within ⅛ of a percentage point.

One way to tackle the technical challenge of posting rates online is by implementing automation and real-time data feeds, which keep displayed rates accurate and up-to-date. Modern mortgage pricing engines offer API connections that allow lenders to embed real-time, customized pricing directly onto their websites. Importantly, lenders don’t have to choose between full transparency and complete privacy. On the one hand, they can embed a comprehensive rate table that enables visitors to adjust variables like purchase amount, down payment, credit score, and loan points, displaying accurate interest rates and itemized fees in real time. On the other, lenders who prefer a more selective approach can showcase just a few popular products with rates based on typical assumptions for purchase price, down payment, and credit score.

Regardless of the approach, configuring these integrations may require an initial investment if done in-house, yet this effort is far more efficient—and less risky—than updating rate sheets manually, sometimes multiple times a day. Alternatively, lenders can turn to third-party providers that have pre-built connections to major pricing engines, managing the installation and upkeep of rate-display widgets on the lender’s behalf.

Which road to take?

Ultimately, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. Lenders have to consider their brand, borrower expectations and technical capabilities. Transparency may attract borrowers seeking a straightforward experience, while discretion around rates can support a more personalized, relationship-driven approach.

In the end, this decision shapes borrower perceptions. By carefully weighing the pros and cons, lenders can align their strategy with compliance standards and business goals in a world that increasingly values transparency.

Mike Lewis is the president of LoanPASS.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of HousingWire’s editorial department and its owners.

To contact the editor responsible for this piece: [email protected].