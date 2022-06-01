The homegenius family of companies offers a variety of modern digital solutions for real estate professionals

Real estate professionals are faced with many challenges as the housing market responds to a period of uncertainty. Now is the time to focus on upgrading real estate tech solutions to succeed during this period of unpredictability. By working with more precise tools, industry professionals will gain important insights to both maintain a competitive edge in the current market and position themselves for future success.

homegenius, Inc., a Radian company, is paving the way for lenders, brokers, agents and investors looking to bring their businesses into the 21st century. The variety of modern digital solutions offered by the homegenius family of companies helps add a level of quality and efficiency to nearly every point in the home buying and selling process, all the way from search to close and beyond.

The Automated Valuation Model (AVM) and Radian Interactive Value enable qualified users to obtain estimated prices of properties quickly and accurately. Lenders and investors can use the Pyramid Platform to assist with their rental property inventory, from acquisition and rehab to rental management and resale all in one place. There is also Asset Watch, which will automatically notify users of changes made to MLS listings for properties in their portfolio.

That’s not where the technology innovations at homegenius end either. Enabling brokers and agents to gain valuable insights into property conditions and more, geniusprice technology promotes transparency, replacing the traditional CMA and providing industry professionals with sound insights to assist in pricing decisions, saving them time and money.

Moreover, when it comes to closings, titlegenius by Radian streamlines title services, allowing agents and customers to manage the closing process from the convenience of their own computers.

Keeping pace with the changing needs of real estate professionals and their customers means constantly evaluating and improving upon software. However, the team at homegenius knows that reaching success means valuing each aspect of the user experience as well. Services such as Pyramid Platform include customizable workflows that allow users to tailor processes to their own unique working styles and obtain the insights they need to make informed decisions.

By taking into consideration the needs of its clients and their customers, homegenius delivers tech solutions that not only mold to the specific needs of each client but also offer an easy-to-use interface, so users can spend less time learning a complicated platform, and more time on what truly matters in their business.

As nearly every business today takes a leap toward a future where tech rules supreme, homegenius and its parent company, Radian, are committed to staying at the forefront of an ever-evolving industry. From computer vision and photo AI to machine and deep learning, advancing the software their clients rely on is second only to maintaining the personal relationships so often neglected by companies as they transition to a future heavy in automation.

For more information on homegenius and innovation you can trust from search to close, visit homegenius.com.