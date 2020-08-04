Susan Rice, on Biden’s VP shortlist, was Obama’s national security advisor

Susan Rice, the former national security adviser to President Barack Obama, has extensive White House experience yet has never been elected to office. That may be a key reason she’s on the shortlist to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s No. 2 on the ticket.

The 77-year-old presumptive Democratic nominee has referred to himself as a “transition candidate” and, if he succeeded in unseating President Donald Trump, he would be the oldest first-term president in American history.

If Biden picks any of the elected politicians his team has vetted for VP – Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Rep. Val Demings (D-FA), or Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), to name a few – he’ll be establishing a favored candidate in the race to succeed him.

That’s why some pundits say Rice, the un-politician, is near the top of the pack – the choice of Rice would leave the field of future presidential candidates to sort things out with voters. It also would cement the idea many in the Biden campaign are trying to sell: Having Biden as president will be like a third Obama term.