Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing is currently hiring for over 130 positions mixed between remote work and its three southern branches.

The company is looking to bring team members into its headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina and its branches in Houston and Tempe, Arizona. Shellpoint is also offering a variety of remote and temporarily remote positions, including remote loss mitigation specialists in the San Antonio and Oklahoma City areas, as well as remote customer service representatives in the Dallas area.

Current in-office positions include insurance supervisors, collections representatives, portfolio managers, auditors, business system analysts, document curative specialists and several more.

“We are always seeking motivated individuals with a strong work ethic, positive attitude, and willingness to succeed for a variety of roles. Whether you join the team as a customer service representative, loss mitigation specialist, manager, or any role in between, you’ll be joining a team that actively promotes a positive workplace and values teamwork,” Shellpoint said.

According to William Traber, Sharepoint’s director of recruiting, the company has hired over 1,700 employees since October 2019, and continues to expect growth as the mortgage servicer opens positions ranging from entry level to supervisory and managerial.

Shellpoint is also actively looking for bilingual finance and housing professionals for remote work and in-office positions.

The company said they are offering several health and wellness benefits as well as 401(k) matching plans, and paid holidays.

For those interested in applying to be a part of the Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing team click here.

