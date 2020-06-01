Sponsored Content

PropTech Special Reports

Two companies helping move the real estate market forward

The process of buying or selling a home is constantly evolving to reflect changes in not only home prices and inventory but the technology available to support the needs of lenders, agents and their clients.

As real estate professionals adapt to trends and market shifts, they continue to turn to proptech companies to help them eliminate pain points and provide clients with a streamlined experience.

In this section, we highlight two companies with solutions that are helping move the real estate market forward. Click through to read more:

Auction.com
First American Data Tree

Most Popular Articles

Fannie Mae issues lender letter on self-employment income

The new requirements were necessitated by “the pandemic’s continuing impact on businesses throughout the country,” Fannie Mae said.

May 29, 2020 By

Latest Articles

showing homes
DataTree Lists leverages comprehensive data to help marketers quickly identify and reach specific targets

DataTree Lists provides highly targeted, direct marketing leads sourced from the most comprehensive database of U.S. property and homeownership information.

Jun 01, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please