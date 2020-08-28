People movers: Gateway First Bank, Promontory MortgagePath and Mortgage Solutions Financial

Gateway First Bank officially named Scott Gesell CEO and general counsel after serving as CEO on an interim basis since April 3. He will also join the board of directors of Gateway as a director.

In the seven years that Gesell has been at Gateway First Bank, he has been a part of the executive management team responsible for the growth of Gateway, playing a key role in the in the formation of the bank in 2019, which was born out of the merger of a 100-year-old community bank with Gateway Mortgage Group.

Before being named CEO, he was chief administrative officer and general counsel for the bank and has also held senior roles at Colorado National Bancorp, American Residential Communities and First Nationwide Bank.

Scott Turnquest has joined Promontory MortgagePath, a provider of digital mortgage origination and tech-driven fulfillment solutions, as its new chief technology officer.

Turnquest brings more than 20 years of technology experience to the company, with several years of experience operating solely in fintech, and he most recently held the position of chief technology officer at Kindur, a fintech startup aimed at helping the Baby Boomer generation plan for retirement. In his new role, Turnquest will oversee strategy and development for Promontory MortgagePath’s fintech offerings.

Colorado Springs, Colorado-based Mortgage Solutions Financial has promoted Ben Robinson to chief operations officer, bringing 20 years of mortgage and company operations experience to the position.

Most recently, he served as vice president of operations at Mortgage Solutions Financial where he helped the company break multiple sales records. With a background in staff training, support and management as well as workflow and pipeline management, Robinson has built a strong working relationship between the company’s sales and operations teams.