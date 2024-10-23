MBA hires Astrid Vermeer as chief financial officer

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) this week announced the hiring of veteran financial leader Astrid Vermeer as the trade group’s new senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Vermeer brings more than 20 years of financial management experience to MBA’s leadership team. The organization spoke highly of Vermeer’s long track record of executive-level decision-making for key organizations. On her LinkedIn profile, Vermeer describes herself as a visionary with a multicultural background that blends well with her management style.

“I am driven to develop organizational cultures focused on customer service, competences, and skills. My management style is transparent and open, with strong cultural understandings from lived experiences in Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the USA,” she wrote.

The new executive’s management duties will include financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting and risk management. She will also guide MBA’s long-term investment strategies, some of which include technology; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives; and workforce development.

“I welcome her to the MBA family and am confident she will fit right in with the senior leadership team, staff, and our member leaders, overseeing our financial operations and implementing long-term investment strategies that will further strengthen the association,” MBA president and CEO Bob Broeksmit said in a statement.

“Astrid is an accomplished leader who comes to MBA with vast experience and an exceptional track record of providing executive-level leadership and financial management at top organizations.”

Vermeer’s financial leadership experience started in 2015 with a role as CFO of the international services for the American Red Cross. She later transitioned to international development as CFO for the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, where she managed a $70 million budget across 30 countries.

Before joining MBA, Vermeer served as chief financial and administrative officer for the Perkins School for the Blind in Massachusetts, where she managed legal, finance, accounting, investments and a $100 million budget.

Vermeer’s recruitment is not first move by the MBA to bolster its leadership team this month. The association also promoted Wendy Penn and Amber Lawrence as vice presidents of its affordable housing initiatives and DEI divisions, respectively.