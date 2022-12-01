Introducing the 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters!

While 2022 has been a challenging year for housing, one thing we have learned is that periods of crisis can also be the driving force behind innovation and progress. This year’s 2022 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters have a long list of achievements that are driving the industry’s digital transformation. These tech execs aren’t just streamlining mundane practices, they are helping to tackle major, industry-wide issues like housing equality, racial bias and finding ways to help under-served markets to build wealth through homeownership.

The following list includes 75 shining examples of tech advancements and industry progress that will forever change the housing economy. Congratulations to the 2022 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters.