How a cloud-based tax platform benefits mortgage servicers

HousingWire President and CEO Clayton Collins recently sat down with Eric Christensen, product management executive at CoreLogic, to discuss recent updates to the company’s DigitalTax Platform.

CoreLogic has invested more than $35 million into its DigitalTax Platform over the last three years, providing customers with a unified and consistent view of property tax data across the mortgage ecosystem. Features of the DigitalTax Platform include near-real-time data as well as on-demand portfolio analytics and reporting, which gives customers timely and actionable insights.

The DigitalTax Platform is engineered on a cloud platform for both tax information and making tax payments, allowing customers to transition from a static to a dynamic environment using things like real-time tax collector data and portfolio analytics. The platform is fully integrated with the top loan servicing systems through tested and developed IP technology.

CoreLogic works with over 22,000 taxing authorities in the U.S. The company’s DigitalTax Platform roadmap has allowed it to continue to collect data – in some cases, near real-time – daily or weekly from the top 1,000 taxing authorities in the U.S. This data is uploaded into the digital cloud platform and made available to CoreLogic’s customers through the DigitalTax Platform. This has been a huge benefit to the company’s tax collector partners as well as its customers.

The DigitalTax Platform facilitates tax services for mortgage servicers, helping them to know more, and know more sooner.