HousingWire’s Tech100 Honorees: How they’re innovating the industry today

“Kiavi launched a new construction financing product. This product leverages Kiavi’s technology and data platform to offer competitively priced, transparent, and reliable capital to real estate developers looking to rebuild outdated houses or build new homes on vacant lots. As far as we know, Kiavi is now the only major, fully digitized, end-to-end platform for real estate investors to finance new construction projects.” — Arvind Mohan is CEO of Kiavi

“In October, we introduced Floify Verify, a native VOIE service that allows lenders and brokers to verify borrower data without having to manage additional vendors or leave the point of sale workflow. The solution covers 90% of the U.S. workforce and reduces verification costs by 60%-80% over legacy methods. And, because it’s powered by Argyle, reports are eligible for GSE representations and warranties relief.” — Sofia Rossato, President and General Manager of Floify

“We’ve doubled down on our AI technology. In real estate, helping people build wealth starts with data and analysis. We’ve developed innovative technology that uses computer vision to analyze property conditions, providing valuable insights to homeowners nationwide. Whether they choose to leverage Revive’s services or not, our mission is to empower better real estate decisions through data.” — Dalip Jaggi, Co-founder and COO, Revive Real Estate

“We’ve continued incorporating AI into our tools and growing our existing AI-specific tool specifically for real estate agents. We leaned in this year on not just adding AI for the sake of adding AI, but leveraging what we’ve learned and how quickly this space has changed from a technological perspective. We are adding enhancements to tools where they make sense, make an impact, and ultimately remove friction from our agents’ day-to-day.”— Alisande Heriyanto, VP of Product and Tech Support at The Corcoran Group

“Winnow has increased its regulatory coverage by an astounding 33%, taking our total number of individual requirements from 60,000 to 80,000. We also announced Winnow AI, our groundbreaking AI-powered search assistant that provides lightning-fast answers to common legal questions. In addition, we’ve focused on several improvements to our core product, with enhancements to survey export, dashboard, and defined terms. In coming releases, Winnow will see improvements to notifications, the addition of bill language, and the ability to build surveys based on a past date.” — Chris Hilliard , CEO of Winnow Solutions

