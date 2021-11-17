Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022
Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022

After last year’s record growth, mortgage leaders are left wondering where the market will go next. Join this webinar to learn tactics that will ensure business continues to boom in 2022.

RealTrends 2021 Team Profitability Study
RealTrends 2021 Team Profitability Study

Brokerage firms have often speculated about how well teams perform from a profit and loss point of view, as well as how productive they are. In this research study, RealTrends answers these two big questions.

How much could wire and title fraud cost lenders?
How much could wire and title fraud cost lenders?

With loan production costs on the rise and the resulting margin compression, lenders should be on the lookout to reduce costs wherever possible in the origination process.

Experts on how eClosing is transforming mortgage lending
Experts on how eClosing is transforming mortgage lending

This episode features a roundtable discussion on how the eClose explosion is reshaping the mortgage experience for lenders, hosted by HousingWire’s webinar manager Allision LaForgia.

Proptech

Good governance and good housing: Public-private partnerships in proptech

PropTech is a booming area for entrepreneurs and investors alike

HW+ house technology

The U.S. housing market is one of staggering proportions. With more than 100 million homesteads and an aggregate value approaching $40 trillion, housing is the largest single asset class in the country. While the numbers are stratospheric, the importance cannot be encapsulated in mere economics. For most families, the house is their largest investment and the one that radiates the most with life. Who are my neighbors? Where do my kids go to school? Am I safe? Is the air quality good? Am I close to work? These questions govern the quality of life, and as a result, housing is crucial to the very fabric of democracy itself.

Economists and commentators of all backgrounds have long understood this. Entire economic cycles are attributed to the amplitudes of the housing market. In recent memory, the 2008 recession was put squarely on the housing market and the derivatives and instruments concocted by Wall Street to transact on top of the market.

While a recession ensued and has since passed, the fates of those who lost their homes are not all as rosy as the stock market indices might indicate. Put simply, housing and peoples lives are connected symbiotically, and because of this, the housing market merits focus and attention.

The housing ecosystem

In reality, the housing marketplace is the aggregation of several aligned actors. According to Quantarium Chief Operating Officer, Malcolm Cannon, “The housing ecosystem, particularly a well-functioning one, is a collection of many cooperating entities, including private companies, government bodies, and entrepreneurs focused on improvement. 

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    piggy bank and house HW+
    When will we see the next housing recession?

    When will we see the next housing recession? Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami shows you where to find red flags in economic data. HW+ premium content.

    Nov 08, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Thad Wong @Properties
    @properties looks beyond Chicago with Christie’s deal

    @properties this week made its biggest expansion push yet, announcing that it had reached a deal to acquire Christie’s International Real Estate from the famous auction house.

    Nov 17, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please