Technology for navigating secondary market challenges
Technology for navigating secondary market challenges

Join this webinar to learn how mortgage lenders can overcome common challenges selling their loans on the secondary market.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure
Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure

Whether real estate agents must tell homebuyers what commission percentage they stand to make is now in the hands of the Justice Department.

How lenders can prepare for growing fraud threats
How lenders can prepare for growing fraud threats

HousingWire recently spoke with Jeffrey Morelli, general manager at Truework, about what lenders can do to prepare for and overcome the growing threat of fraud and data inaccuracy.

Closing

Foundation Title & Escrow expands into Georgia

Tennessee-based Foundation Title & Escrow LLC announced another move in the Southeast, this time opening a branch in Georgia.

The new branch will open in June and run by Kristie Parker, the company said in a release.

“Foundation Title & Escrow is excited to serve a new state with our first office in Georgia,” said Chris Cantrell, CEO. “Our growth into this new region is a significant milestone for our company and comes as we look forward to further expansions of the company’s brand in 2021. The Georgia real estate market will be well served by our team of industry professionals.”

The company expanded into Alabama in January, merging with Paulus Title. It now has offices in Kentucky, Virginia, Mississippi, Florida and Indiana.

Paulus Title CEO Craig Paulus said his company shares Foundation Title & Escrow’s goal of being “the most innovative title company in our markets.”

How hybrid title and valuations help increase lending efficiency

Streamline by combining services. Why use several vendors for title searches, appraisals and underwriting when you can use one?

Presented by: Altisource

“We are excited to combine our talents and technology with Foundation Title & Escrow to continue providing premier title and closing services across the great state of Alabama,” Paulus said.

After last year’s record-breaking year, it comes as no surprise that title companies are looking to expand, with technology adoption also surging. A survey from the American Land Title Association showed remote online notarization soared 547% in 2020 after 29 states passed some kind of permanent RON legislation. Many experts agree that any notable growth will need to include a strong focus on technology in order to keep up with consumer expectations and demand.

In May, title-services giant Stewart Title announced the acquisition of Cloudvirga, a fintech company that powers digital mortgages through its retail and wholesale point-of-sale systems. In April, Stewart acquired Prima Title, LLC, a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based company. The firm also acquired A.S.K. Services, a title and search support servicer, in March.

Dallas-based Shaddock National Holdings announced in May its majority equity acquisition of Continental Title Company, which has more than 20 locations in Kansas and Missouri.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

HW+ homebuyers question housing market
Should you buy a home in a super-hot housing market?

One question I get a lot is whether this is a good time to buy. Should you wait until the market cools down or pull the trigger before housing prices increase even more? This is both the easiest and hardest question to answer. HW+ Premium Content

Jun 01, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW-Christy-Budnick-CEO-of-BHHS
Meet Berkshire Hathaway HomeService’s new CEO

New Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices CEO Christy Budnick talks overseeing 370 franchises, agent tech, and competing with the iBuyers. HW+ Premium Content

Jun 01, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please