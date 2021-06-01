Foundation Title & Escrow expands into Georgia

Tennessee-based Foundation Title & Escrow LLC announced another move in the Southeast, this time opening a branch in Georgia.

The new branch will open in June and run by Kristie Parker, the company said in a release.

“Foundation Title & Escrow is excited to serve a new state with our first office in Georgia,” said Chris Cantrell, CEO. “Our growth into this new region is a significant milestone for our company and comes as we look forward to further expansions of the company’s brand in 2021. The Georgia real estate market will be well served by our team of industry professionals.”

The company expanded into Alabama in January, merging with Paulus Title. It now has offices in Kentucky, Virginia, Mississippi, Florida and Indiana.

Paulus Title CEO Craig Paulus said his company shares Foundation Title & Escrow’s goal of being “the most innovative title company in our markets.”

“We are excited to combine our talents and technology with Foundation Title & Escrow to continue providing premier title and closing services across the great state of Alabama,” Paulus said.

After last year’s record-breaking year, it comes as no surprise that title companies are looking to expand, with technology adoption also surging. A survey from the American Land Title Association showed remote online notarization soared 547% in 2020 after 29 states passed some kind of permanent RON legislation. Many experts agree that any notable growth will need to include a strong focus on technology in order to keep up with consumer expectations and demand.

In May, title-services giant Stewart Title announced the acquisition of Cloudvirga, a fintech company that powers digital mortgages through its retail and wholesale point-of-sale systems. In April, Stewart acquired Prima Title, LLC, a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based company. The firm also acquired A.S.K. Services, a title and search support servicer, in March.

Dallas-based Shaddock National Holdings announced in May its majority equity acquisition of Continental Title Company, which has more than 20 locations in Kansas and Missouri.